Next week, on the same day teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will be in Montreal for a massive climate change march, a group of university students will be working away at a very large part of that issue – water.

The fifth annual AquaHacking is a water tech incubator competition for university students.

Philanthropist Nan-B de Gaspe Beaubien created the competition and in the video above, explains what exactly happens at AquaHacking.

She also tells us how she chose water protection and quality as one of the causes she wanted to support, and how her grandchildren were involved in that decision.



