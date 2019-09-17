AquaHacking competition wants to solve the world's water issues
CTV News Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:38PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:39PM EDT
Next week, on the same day teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will be in Montreal for a massive climate change march, a group of university students will be working away at a very large part of that issue – water.
The fifth annual AquaHacking is a water tech incubator competition for university students.
Philanthropist Nan-B de Gaspe Beaubien created the competition and in the video above, explains what exactly happens at AquaHacking.
She also tells us how she chose water protection and quality as one of the causes she wanted to support, and how her grandchildren were involved in that decision.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Latest Montreal News
- Young pot users' brains have higher level of protein linked to stress: study
- For many, today is Wednesday. For Celine Dion fans, it's Christmas
- Laval police want your help in tracking down these rogue trucks illegally dumping trash
- Conservatives pull ahead in a two-way race 'locked in the margin of error': Nanos
- The MUHC has launched a $50-million campaign to transform cardiovascular care