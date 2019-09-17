Aquahack competition wants to solve the world's water issues
CTV News Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:38PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:39PM EDT
Next week, on the same day that teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will be in Montreal for a massive climate change march, a group of university students will be working away at a very large part of that climate issue – water.
The fifth annual Aquahack is water tech incubator competition for university students
Philanthropist Nan-B de Gaspe Beaubien created the competition and in the video above, explains what exactly happens at Aquahack
She also tells us how she chose water protection and quality as one of the causes she wanted to support and how her grandchildren were involved in that decision.
Watch the video above for the full story.
