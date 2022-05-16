Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?
Although rents in Montreal seem tame compared to other major Canadian cities like Toronto and Vancouver, there's no denying that prices are rising.
According to rental platform liv.rent, Montreal's average rent has gone up by $150 -- just since the start of 2022.
As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.
Keep reading to learn which spots in the city are the most -- and least -- expensive.
NEIGHBOURHOOD BREAKDOWN
Rents are highest downtown, with an average monthly cost of $1,748 for unfurnished one-bedrooms, according to liv.rent data.
Meanwhile, the least expensive one-bedrooms are in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, at an average of $1,192.
Liv.rent found the average rent for unfurnished one-bedrooms in Montreal as a whole to be $1,450 in May 2022.
At $1,450 a month, apartments can vary greatly. It all comes down to location, size, the number of rooms, and what utilities and amenities are included.
Here's a few examples of what $1,450 (ish) can get you:
PLATEAU-MONT-ROYAL:
(Rentals.ca)
ONE-BEDROOM, $1,500
Where: 4399 St. Laurent Blvd.
Square footage: 900
Utilities: Water
Laundry: In unit
DOWNTOWN:
(Rentals.ca)
STUDIO, $1,440
Where: 280 Rene-Levesque Blvd.
Square footage: 428
Utilities: Heating, hydro, water
Laundry: In unit
Other: Fitness area, sauna, pool
SAINT HENRI:
(Rentals.ca)
ONE-BEDROOM, $1,450
Where: 765 Bourget St.
Square footage: 541
Utilities: Heating
Laundry: In unit
Other: Fitness area, rooftop pool
WESTMOUNT:
(Rentals.ca)
ONE-BEDROOM, $1,400
Where: 200 Kensington Ave.
Square footage: 693
Utilities: Water
Laundry: In building
VERDUN:
(Rentals.ca)
TWO-BEDROOM, $1,414
Where: 4560 Lasalle Blvd.
Square footage: Unspecified
Utilities: Heating, water
Laundry: Unspecified
Other: Fitness area, sauna, pool
N.D.G.:
TWO-BEDROOM, $1,500
Where: 6077 Sherbrooke St.
Square footage: Unspecified
Utilities: Unspecified
Laundry: In unit
COTE-DES-NEIGES:
(Kijiji)
ONE-BEDROOM, $1,490
Where: 4530 Cote-des-Neiges Rd.
Square footage: 700
Utilities: Heating, water
Laundry: in unit
Other: Pool, garden
SAINT-LAURENT:
(Kijiji)
THREE-BEDROOM, $1,470
Where: Unspecified
Square footage: 1,100
Utilities: None
Laundry: In unit
AHUNTSIC-CARTIERVILLE:
(Rentals.ca)
THREE-BEDROOM, $1,500
Where: 11774 Michel Sarrazin St.
Square footage: 1,000
Utilities: Heating
Laundry: Unspecified
VILLERAY-PARC-EXTENSION:
(Kijiji)
TWO-BEDROOM, $1,500
Where: 8513 Rue de Reims
Square footage: 1,000
Laundry: In unit
HOCHELAGA-MAISONNEUVE:
THREE-BEDROOM, $1,450
Where: 1476 Morgan Ave.
Square footage: Unspecified
Utilities: Hydro, water
Laundry: Washer in unit
