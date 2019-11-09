MONTREAL -- Clients at the Anticafe can come in have a cup of coffee or two and not worry about how long they take up a table.

Instead of paying for the coffee, customers pay for the time.

"I prefer to come here because it's easier for me to pay, kind of, by the hour as opposed to if I just went to a Starbucks or something, and I feel bad if I only buy one coffee and stay there for eight hours," said student Alanna Miller.

The cafe markets its business by hosting events and attracting clientele that will make connections and, hopefully, build a community.

"To give people the alternative not to be home feeling along; more in a cosy place where they can find friends and get inspiration as well," said the Anticafe's Gerry Trenard.

Trenard admitted that the cafe struggles to break even every month, but that cafes like his are going to become more and more common.

"It is a struggle," he said. "Sometimes we're facing the crude reality of the world, but it's what motivates us as well because we are bringing an alternative."

In keeping with the environmentally-conscious times, the Anticafe also plans to go towards a zero-waste model in the future.