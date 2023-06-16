Another smog warning in Montreal as wildfires continue to blaze
Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday, with wildfire smoke prompting another smog warning from Environment Canada.
The agency is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
There were over 100 active forest fires in Quebec as of Friday morning. It's the province's worst wildfire season in recent memory, with over 160 blazes burning at the peak of the crisis earlier this month.
According to Quebec's forest fire fighting agency, SOPFEU, over 900,000 hectares have burned so far, while the seasonal average is around 2,000 hectares.
Most fires have been burning in northern Quebec, forcing evacuations in various municipalities, many of which have since been lifted.
