

CTV Montreal





Is Montreal ready for another retractable stadium roof? Tennis Canada thinks so, and is pushing forward with plans for Uniprix Stadium.

It wants all levels of government to help finance the $70 million project, saying rain delays during big tournaments like the Rogers Cup costs them in television revenue.

“It's millions and millions following the game so when we schedule a match at 2 p.m., it's important that it happens at 2 p.m.,” said Eugene Lapierre of Tennis Canada.

The organization said the stadium is underused and that putting on a roof would allow it to be accessed for three seasons instead of one. With only one season of tennis in the current set-up, it’s difficult for Montreal to keep up with other cities, said Lapierre.

“The Grand Slam events are going with roofs,” he said. “Masters events – there's one in Beijing, there's one in Madrid, one planned in Rome. So we're trying to follow.”

Tennis Canada will be lobbying the municipal, provincial and federal governments to get it done, but Carl Vallee of the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation isn’t sure that’s the right solution.

“I think it's a great project, a great idea-- and if it is such a great idea let's see the private sector pony up the money,” he said.

For many, the idea of a retractable roof brings back memories of the troubled Olympic Stadium. Its original design had a giant tarp that was supposed to cover the hole in the roof – when it was working.

“I think we've been burned before, and burned really bad. I think there's a natural skepticism to look at these projects and wonder if they're even going to respect the budget in the first place,” said Vallee.

Lapierre said this new project is more realistic.

“It's like nothing in terms of size of what would be on the Big O, of course. It's a fraction of the size to do something like that. It's not really the same project at all,” he said.

The hope is the roof would transform Uniprix Stadium into a multi-functional venue instead of a one-sport court, making Jarry Park an attractive option to hold other events.

“Be it more sports activities, not only tennis -- there's all sorts of sports we could hold there or cultural activities, music shows,” said Lapierre

Tennis Canada hopes to raise the roof between 2021 and 2023.