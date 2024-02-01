MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Another CAQ MNA in hot water over fundraising efforts

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to reporters questions before entering question period, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to reporters questions before entering question period, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Share

    Yet another Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) MNA is in hot water over their fundraising efforts.

    Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré MNA Kariane Bourassa joins a list that includes Louis-Charles Thouin, Sylvain Lévesque, François Jacques, Gilles Bélanger and Yves Montigny.

    The CAQ has been at the centre of controversy for the past two weeks over its financing practices, and two of its MNAs, Thouin and Lévesque, are under investigation by the Ethics Commissioner.

    Part of the investigation into Lévesque includes looking into a member of the Chauveau constituency staff who apparently used computer equipment and their official National Assembly e-mail address to promote the CAQ's activities.

    As for Bourassa, a screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows her inviting donors to meet Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest to "discuss issues of concern to you" in exchange for a $100 donation to the party fund.

    An employee of the National Assembly, Maxime Tremblay, is named as the contact person for the fundraising activity, using his personal e-mail.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 1, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some see a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    UNRWA says it may be forced to shut down by the end of February

    The aid group that has been working to help the 2.3 million Palestinians facing what the United Nations has deemed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza may ‘be forced’ to shut down operations by the end of February due to numerous countries pulling their support.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News