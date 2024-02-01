Another CAQ MNA in hot water over fundraising efforts

Yet another Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) MNA is in hot water over their fundraising efforts.

Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré MNA Kariane Bourassa joins a list that includes Louis-Charles Thouin, Sylvain Lévesque, François Jacques, Gilles Bélanger and Yves Montigny.

The CAQ has been at the centre of controversy for the past two weeks over its financing practices, and two of its MNAs, Thouin and Lévesque, are under investigation by the Ethics Commissioner.

Part of the investigation into Lévesque includes looking into a member of the Chauveau constituency staff who apparently used computer equipment and their official National Assembly e-mail address to promote the CAQ's activities.

As for Bourassa, a screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows her inviting donors to meet Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest to "discuss issues of concern to you" in exchange for a $100 donation to the party fund.

An employee of the National Assembly, Maxime Tremblay, is named as the contact person for the fundraising activity, using his personal e-mail.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 1, 2024.