

CTV Montreal Staff





Another bus has caught fire in the Montreal area, this time on Highway 10 south of Montreal.

The fire began at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday when passenger bus between Chambly and Brossard caught fire. Officials say it was due to a mechanical failure.

All six passengers got off the bus safely, according to emergency responders.

The bus has been cleared away and the highway is open to traffic.

This video was posted to the Facebook page Spotted: Saint-mathias / Richelieu / Chambly:







The incident happened one day after two school buses carrying children attending a Brossard day camp burst into flames following a car accident on a highway near St-Eustache.