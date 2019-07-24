

CTV Montreal staff





Questions remain over why two school buses carrying children attending a Brossard day camp burst into flames following a car accident on a highway near St-Eustache on Tuesday.

According to Andre Southiere, owner of school bus company Autobus Rive-Sud, while there had been speculation the fire had been caused by a propane fuel tank, investigators believe it may have been due to an electrical problem with one of the buses’ alternators.

“Nothing is concerning with propane, the cause is with an electric problem around the motor someplace,” he said. “Maybe it made contact with the oil. We’ll have more information from an expert when he (analyzes) the motor.”

Southiere said that propane-fuelled buses pose no safety risk.

"The tanks are very protected, they are safer and more protected than any other tank, gas or diesel," he said.

The fire broke out after one of the buses, which was carrying the kids to a field trip at Oka Beach, rear-ended a car on Highway 640. The second bus then collided with the first one and a fire soon erupted, engulfing and severely damaging both buses.

Following the accident 83 children and 19 staff members were taken to hospital as a precaution, though none sustained serious injuries.

The Brossard camp said the children are doing well but trauma councillors were made available to them on Wednesday. Southiere said he spoke to the bus drivers, neither of whom were injured, and both were shaken up.

"When the children are involved in an accident... the drivers are fathers too," he said. "They need some time to relax and make sure they will come back safely in the future."

Southiere said that while the day was difficult for him, the priority was the well-being of the children.

"I'm a father and when you see that, you need to make sure there were no major injuries," he said. "When you see your child like that and see on TV the children on the bus, the first thing is make sure the children are safe."