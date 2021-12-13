The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after the remains of an unidentified animal were left outside a mosque in Vaudreuil-Dorion over the weekend.

The force notes it was notified of the incident, at a mosque on Rang Saint-Antoine, at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The SQ says it does not have any details as to what kind of animal it was, nor any potential motive.

However, officers say there were signs that the animal had not simply died in the area, but that the carcass was left there on purpose.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine if it will be classified a hate crime.