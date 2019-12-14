MONTREAL -- A duplex in the Plateau was engulfed in flames Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some 20 people including an elderly man who was rushed to hospital.

feu de bâtiment -HENRI-JULIEN/ DULUTH E- quatrième alarme - veuillez éviter le secteur pic.twitter.com/T7a4tW2DML — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) December 14, 2019

A man in his 70s in cardiac arrest was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Marie-Eve ​​Beausoleil, head of the Montreal Fire Department (SIM).

He later succumbed to his injuries and died Saturday night.

The flames started around 5 a.m. Saturday morning inside the Henri-Julien Ave. duplex located near Roy St.

The tenants of the two apartments were evacuated as well as the neighbours of the two adjacent buildings.

A hundred firefighters were called to the scene since it was a four-alarm blaze. The fire was in the process of being brought under control shortly after 8 a.m.

The damage to the duplex, by fire and water, was significant, and the cause of the fire is not known at the moment.

The SPVM's arson squad is investigating what caused the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.