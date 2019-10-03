A 24-year-old man was stabbed in Cote-des-Neiges Wednesday night around 10 p.m. on Barclay Ave.

According to police, two friends began arguing and the eventual victim threatened his 22-year-old friend with a sharp weapon. The latter took the weapon and stabbed the other in the upper body.

The older man suffered light injuries, and the younger was arrested by Montreal police and is being questioned.

The victim is known to police and is not cooperating.