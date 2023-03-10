Amtrak to resume train service between Montreal and New York City
Amtrak's service from Montreal to New York City will resume within the next month after a three-year hiatus.
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced the resumption of the Adirondack train line Friday, saying Amtrak has committed to fully reopening the line by Apr. 3.
The route runs from Montreal to New York City, including stops in St-Lambert, Que. and the N.Y. cities of Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga, Albany and Poughkeepsie. The Montreal – Albany portion of the route has been closed since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Service between Albany and New York City resumed on Dec. 5, 2022.
The Amtrak Adirondack line "serves a significant economic driver, connecting tourists and our Canadian neighbors, to our region,"' said Stefanik in a news release.
Billing the Adirondack line as "one of the world's most scenic train rides," the resumption of service re-establishes one of three passenger train links between the U.S. and Canada and "represents another important step in normalizing cross-border travel post-pandemic," said Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
In July, Amtrak resumed its Maple Leaf line from New York City to Toronto.
Amtrak announced earlier this week it would resume service on the Cascades line between Vancouver and Portland, Ore.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Fraudster red flags: How businesses can look out for scams, protect customers
Many Canadians are subjected to fraud and scams each year, the most common being credit card fraud, and to coincide with Fraud Awareness Month in March, CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the red flags for individuals and businesses.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Toronto
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario storm brings 'near white-out' conditions to parts of the GTA
The official start to spring may be only 10 days away, but winter isn't letting go of southern Ontario just yet.
-
Toronto bans TikTok on city-issued devices
Toronto is banning TikTok on city-issued devices.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Tempers flare as CBRM council debates whether to return housing money to Ottawa
A capacity crowd attended Cape Breton Regional Municipality council chambers on Friday to discuss what to do with $5 million for affordable housing.
-
Canada’s best university basketball teams compete in Halifax for national championships
This weekend marks the return of the U Sports Final 8 basketball championship for the first time since 2019.
London
-
Tip received in case of missing Lambton County woman
Police now believe 34-year-old Deanna Timms of Brooke-Alvinston, left a home in London at the end of February 2021 with another person, with plans to return to Lambton County — she has not been seen since.
-
Serious injuries after London man stabbed, 66-year-old woman charged
A London woman is charged after a stabbing in the city on Thursday night. Around 10 p.m., police were called to a home in the 200 block of McNay Street near Huron Street.
-
Injuries updated non-life-threatening after Huron County crash
Injuries have been updated to non-life-threatening after a head-on crash just east of Walton. According to police, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. about 10 minutes north of Seaforth when a pickup truck and SUV collided for an unknown reason.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert explains how murder suspect’s DNA could have gotten on Sweeney’s fingernails
A forensic biologist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences testified Friday that physical contact is the most likely way that Robert Steven Wright’s DNA was found on Renee Sweeney’s fingernails.
-
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
-
Northern Ont. police cleared in arrest where suspect broke his ankle
An officer with the Timmins Police Service has been cleared in a case where a suspect broke his ankle during an arrest last month at a local coffee shop.
Calgary
-
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion.
-
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
-
Provinces knew health transfers could be affected by user fees, expert says
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced federal health transfers to the provinces are being reduced by $82 million after the Ottawa learned Friday they were charging patients for services that should have been covered by the public funding.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
'He'll be our forever captain': Ayr Centennials end season with tribute to Eli Palfreyman
The Ayr Centennials finished their season Thursday night with a tribute to Eli Palfreyman, the team's former captain who died last August after collapsing during a game.
-
Police investigating shooting in Brantford
Police are appealing for information after a man was found with a single gunshot wound in Brantford.
Vancouver
-
B.C. planning 'spring booster' campaign for those vulnerable to COVID-19
British Columbia will be offering "spring booster" doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those at higher risk of serious illness, health officials announced Friday.
-
Police release video of suspect after string of purse thefts in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police have released video of a suspect believed to be connected to a string of purse thefts in the city's downtown core.
-
Vancouver proclaims March 11 ‘Smokey D. Day’ in honour of DTES graffiti artist’s 25+ years of community service
A locally renowned graffiti artist living in the Downtown Eastside will celebrate an extra-special birthday on Saturday, after the City of Vancouver proclaimed March 11, 2023 as “Smokey D. Day.”
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
$450K worth of cocaine, fentanyl and more seized by police in Edmonton
Police say they have thrown a wrench in a "sophisticated" drug-trafficking operation in Alberta's capital city.
-
Shigella outbreak returns after 5 new Edmonton cases: AHS
Five Edmontonians have been hospitalized with shigella since mid-February, Alberta Health Services announced on Friday.
Windsor
-
Video shows gunshots fired at east Windsor gas station
Windsor police have released video of gun shots that were fired at a gas station in the city’s east end.
-
Windsor police investigate shots fired in east Riverside
Windsor police are investigating a second incident of gunshots fired overnight Friday in an east end neighbourhood.
-
Missing 31-year-old Windsor woman has been found
Windsor police say a missing 31-year-old woman has been located.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, 4 players out for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
-
Regina police investigating alleged assault that reportedly involved 10 or more youth
Regina police are investigating after a report of multiple youths assaulting a girl on a bus.
-
'Out of control': Fire destroys Moose Jaw strip mall
Moose Jaw fire crews were on scene until early Friday morning, battling a blaze that destroyed a strip mall, contending with winds and cold weather.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport braces for March Break travel rush
Travellers at the Ottawa airport are being advised to pack their patience this March Break.
-
OC Transpo head a top candidate for Massachusetts transit job, U.S. media report says
Renee Amilcar arrived at OC Transpo in October 2021, succeeding John Manconi as head of Ottawa's transportation system.
-
Police searching for tankless water heaters stolen from homes before Orleans explosion
Ottawa police are trying to locate two tankless water heaters that were stolen from homes involved in the Orléans explosion last month.
Saskatoon
-
'I just want safe, legal access': Health Canada denies terminally-ill Saskatoon man's 'magic mushroom' treatment
A terminally-ill Saskatoon man who was the first person in Canada to receive an exemption to take magic mushrooms now says the federal agency is denying his request to continue his treatments.
-
Report says Saskatoon city budget pressures will be 'coming to a head' next year
The financial pressures at city hall are continuing to mount, according to a new report from city administration outlining the current and future fiscal situation.
-
How a U of S Huskies shirt landed in an SNL sketch
Many in Saskatchewan were pleasantly surprised to see a character in a Saturday Night Live sketch wearing a shirt bearing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies logo and were curious how it ended up there.