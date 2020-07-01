MONTREAL -- With Canada Day rolling around this year amid a global pandemic, festivities are bound to look and feel different than they have in previous years – but there are still safe ways for Montrealers to celebrate.

One of those ways is to tune into Canada Day performances that would normally take place in-person, but are now being held online. They won’t be the same as swaying back and forth with thousands of fellow Canadians under a starry sky, tiny Canadian flag firmly in hand, but they will have to do until it’s safe for people to gather again.

Here’s a look at what's on tap Wednesday:

- An hour-long show at the Olympic Stadium is scheduled for Wednesday night, featuring performances by Charlotte Cardin, Elisapie Isaac, Hubert Lenoir, Martha and Rufus Wainwright, as well as Patrick Watson. The show, which was prerecorded with no audience present, will be webcast here at 7 p.m.

“Our teams rallied to be able to offer you unique programming with renowned artists,” the website reads. “Stars of the Quebec musical scene took part in this spectacle in an emblematic venue of the city of Montreal.”

- Another show, this one hosted by Tammy Verge, will take place simultaneously online (at 7 p.m.) here and will feature performances by Mélissa Bédard, Philippe Bond, Nicolas Gignac, Florence K, P.-A. Méthot, Laurence Nerbonne and Jonas Tomalty.

Both websites associated to the above shows offer a form of “celebration kit” including puzzles, pictures to colour in and other elements to help Canadians celebrate at home.

The second website says the show is an opportunity to “explore our rich heritage, share our national pride, and celebrate how our differences bring us closer and make us Canadian.”

- Lastly, shows hosted by Pierre-Yves Lord and Serena Ryder will be broadcast on CBC and Radio-Canada websites from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. as well as from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m, and each will feature performances by artists representing many of Canada’s provinces.

Some artists include Charlotte Cardin, Avril Lavigne, Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, Alexandra Stréliski, among others. Consult the website for the detailed lineup associated to each show.