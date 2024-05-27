MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers near Quebec City

    Evelyne Gourgues, 3, Keven Gourgues, 40, and Charles Gourgues, 2. Evelyne Gourgues, 3, Keven Gourgues, 40, and Charles Gourgues, 2.
    Police have issued an Amber Alert for Charles Gourgues, 2, and Evelyne Gourgues, 4, who have gone missing from the Saint-Raphaël area in Bellechasse, Que. just outside of Quebec City.

    Police suspect they may be with their father, Keven Gourgues, 40.

    He is described as 1.7 m (5'7") and 84 kg 185 (lbs.)

    Police are asking the public to look out for a 2013 Honda Civic with number plate 53V ACE.

    The car is white with a black hood.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

