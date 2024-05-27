Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers near Quebec City

Police have issued an Amber Alert for Charles Gourgues, 2, and Evelyne Gourgues, 4, who have gone missing from the Saint-Raphaël area in Bellechasse, Que. just outside of Quebec City.

Police suspect they may be with their father, Keven Gourgues, 40.

He is described as 1.7 m (5'7") and 84 kg 185 (lbs.)

Police are asking the public to look out for a 2013 Honda Civic with number plate 53V ACE.

The car is white with a black hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

