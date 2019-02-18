

CTV Montreal





A group of alumni who started a petition to keep Riverdale High School open is now considering legal action.

A petition with more than 1,000 signatures was presented in the National Assembly to fight the transfer from the Lester B. Pearson School Board to the French-language Marguerite Bourgeoys School Board.

“We've looked up some past cases like this in Quebec and in other provinces and from what we saw the people have done pretty well,” said alumnus Jason Comm.

A rarely-used part of the Education Act allowed Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge to bypass public consultations and unilaterally switch the Pierrefonds school from English to French to manage overcrowding in the French school board.

Despite the minister's reassurances, other English schools are worried it could happen to them too.

Earlier this month, the MNA for the local riding of Nelligan presented a petition at the National Assembly trying to reverse the decision and protect other schools.

“I hope this will be the last high school closing this way,” said MNA Monsef Derraji. “I hope it's not the beginning of something big.”

Roberge was not available for a comment Monday, but said previously his decision was final.

The group remains optimistic that he will change his mind.

The school is set to be transferred into the French system on July 1.