MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander to make first CFL start against Tiger-Cats

    Davis Alexander (10) sets up to throw during second half CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Montreal, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) Davis Alexander (10) sets up to throw during second half CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Montreal, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Davis Alexander will make his first CFL start Friday night when the Montreal Alouettes visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

    Alexander was listed atop Montreal's quarterback depth chart Thursday, ahead of veteran Caleb Evans and first-year player James Morgan.

    The Portland State product replaced Evans in last week's 20-16 win over Saskatchewan, completing 15-of-18 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns in rallying Montreal (6-1) to the victory.

    Evans got the start ahead of incumbent Cody Fajardo, who had been placed on the six-game injury list with a hamstring ailment.

    Fajardo came off six-game injured list and resumed practising with Montreal this week but won't dress Friday.

    Hamilton (2-5) has won two straight, including Sunday's 44-28 road decision in Edmonton.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 1, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles becomes oldest women's gymnastics champ since 1952

    Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News