Alouettes make life difficult again with 24-18 loss to Ottawa

Montreal Alouettes' Jeshrun Antwi (20) is tackled by Ottawa Redblacks' Avery Williams during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Monday, October 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Alouettes' Jeshrun Antwi (20) is tackled by Ottawa Redblacks' Avery Williams during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Monday, October 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon