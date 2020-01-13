MONTREAL -- Danny Maciocia is returning to the Montreal Alouettes as general manager.

Maciocia, the head coach of the University of Montreal Carabins since the 2011 season, was unveiled as the CFL club's GM today by new co-owner Gary Stern.

The Alouettes also announced the hiring of Montreal businessman Mario Cecchini as president, exactly one week after Stern and Toronto business partner Sid Spiegel were introduced as new owners of the franchise by the CFL.

The Montreal-born Maciocia held several assistant coaching roles with the Alouettes from 1996 to 2001 before joining the Edmonton Eskimos as offensive co-ordinator.

Maciocia went on to be head coach of the Eskimos from 2005 to 2008, winning the Grey Cup in his first year. He also was the Eskimos' director of football operations from 2007 to 2010 before being fired.

At the University of Montreal, Maciocia guided the Carabins to three Vanier Cups, winning the national title in 2014.

Maciocia will not get to hire his own coach, as the Als break away from CFL tradition.

The Als, then owned by the CFL, gave head coach Khari Jones a three-year contract extension after he led Montreal to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last year.

The CFL took over the franchise from American businessman Bob Wetenhall last May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.