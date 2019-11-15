MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes say they have "every expectation" of bringing coach Khari Jones back next season.

Team president Patrick Boivin says the Alouettes plan to re-sign the free agent Jones to a long-term contract, and that both parties are finalizing the details.

"Not only is Khari the right guy for the job, this team deserves a certain level of stability on the field, the sidelines and the front office," Boivin said at a press conference Friday morning.

"This is essential to the DNA of any championship-aspiring team. You're not going to compete and establish yourself with eternal turnovers."

Jones, who had no previous head coaching experience, led the Alouettes to a 10-8 winning record and their first CFL playoff appearance in five years.

Montreal lost to the Edmonton Eskimos in the East Division semifinal last weekend.

"I'm very excited about what we're building here, I just am," said the 48-year-old Jones. "That's why we're working as hard as we can to get this done. And we're on that track."

Jones took over from Mike Sherman at the end of pre-season, six days before the start of the regular season.

The Alouettes are still without a team owner and general manager.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.