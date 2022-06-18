Alonso fastest in third free practice at F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal
Alpine driver Fernando Alonso braved the rain and cool weather to set the fastest time in the third free practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon.
Alonso set a time of one minute 33.836 seconds on the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, shaving 53 thousandths of a second off the time set by Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly. Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel was third fastest, two thousandths of a second slower.
Quebec's Lance Stroll was 13th, 1.695 seconds behind the 40-year-old Spaniard. Toronto's Nicholas Latifi was 19th.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton again had problems with his Mercedes and finished 15th.
However, these results should be taken with a grain of salt.
Most drivers were cautious during the session, as a light rain continued to fall relentlessly on the track, making it relatively slippery.
Teams tried out different set-ups, juggling rain and intermediate tires in search of the best compromise. However, some were trapped in the corners, leading to brief visits off track.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) had a bit more of a scare than the others, as their cars came to a halt just a few paces from a safety barrier at the exit of the Senna 'S's, after long slides at the end of the session.
Weather conditions are expected to improve in time for the start of qualifying, scheduled for 4 p.m., but Mother Nature could have some surprises in store.
One thing is certain, however, Charles Leclerc will not be starting from the front of the grid for the race on Sunday.
His team, Ferrari, has gone back on its decision to replace certain components of the car's engine, preferring to replace it completely. As a result, the Monegasque driver will start at the back of the field, alongside Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who has been punished for the same reasons.
Leclerc, who did not record a time in the third free practice session, will not be able to add to his impressive record of six pole positions this season.
Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez have shared the other two top positions this season.
The Dutchman, the reigning world champion, dominated the first two free practice sessions on Friday.
Verstappen leads the overall standings with 150 points, 21 more than his teammate Perez. Leclerc follows in third place on 116, while all other drivers on the grid are under 100 points.
Hamilton is the defending Canadian Grand Prix champion. The Montreal event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 18, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
GRAND PRIX
GRAND PRIX | What makes the Gilles-Villeneuve F1 Circuit in Montreal one of the best?
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
Building partially collapses after large fire in downtown Hamilton, Ont.
A vacant commercial building in downtown Hamilton Ont. has partially collapsed after a fire ripped through the space Saturday morning.
Mount Everest base camp to be moved as climate change accelerates glacial melt
Mount Everest's most famous base camp is being moved further down the mountain as it's located on top of a thinning glacier that is becoming increasingly dangerous amid climate change.
Divorcing couples challenged by declining home prices, rising interest rates: experts
Experts say couples in the midst of a divorce are being hit particularly hard by the swift decline in Canadian home prices, rising borrowing rates and the skyrocketing cost of living.
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border are Canadian: study
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border when it comes to cost of living versus income are located in Canada, a new study shows. See if your city is on the list at CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Ontario losing farmland at fast rate amid urban sprawl, new data suggests
Data from the 2021 Census of Agriculture suggests Ontario is losing 319 acres of farmland daily, equal to the loss of one average family farm per day.
-
Ontario said child care rebates would start last month. Most GTA regions haven't even begun accepting applications yet
Ontario parents were told that they would start receiving childcare rebates in May but only one municipality in the Greater Toronto Area has even begun to accept applications from centres at this point and it says it could still be weeks until the money actually starts flowing.
-
Toronto teen swimmer claims world championship silver
Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh earned a silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the world championship Saturday
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
London
-
Critically ill 'Tiny Tim' and family arrive safely in Canada
A critically ill child known as 'Tiny Tim' successfully made the journey to Canada with his parents, landing in Toronto Friday night after a year of effort to bring the family to Canada.
-
One person sent to hospital following early morning fire in south London
The London Fire Department tackled an early morning structure fire on Saturday that sent one resident to hospital.
-
Shooting in Simcoe, Ont. under investigation
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Sudbury walk participants come out in hopes of beating ALS
It was a colourful, upbeat and positive scene at the Delki Dozzi Sports Complex in Sudbury's west-end as close to a hundred came out for the 'Walk to end ALS.'
-
Near North Special Olympics returns with The Jack Lyons Memorial Track Meet
More than 70 athletes from across the north participated in various events in North Bay on Saturday
Calgary
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Calgary
The watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will develop along the foothills on Saturday and progress eastward this evening.
-
Calgary's newly renovated Somerset Spray Park reopens, along with 5 other sites
A number of Calgary spray parks are opening to the public on Saturday, including the newly renovated Somerset Spray Park.
-
Woman found dead inside northeast Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Castleridge.
Kitchener
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
-
Part of major Kitchener reopened after crash investigation
Waterloo regional police have reopened part of a major road in Kitchener as they investigate a collision.
Vancouver
-
Osoyoos rattlesnake hitches ride to Vancouver in Ferrari
Dr. Adrian Walton still can't believe how a northern Pacific rattlesnake wound up in his Maple Ridge veterinary clinic.
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sure
When a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
-
Large fire in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood seen for kilometres
Vancouver fire crews were still dealing with hotspots Saturday morning from a large fire at a home in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood that was visible from the West End and the North Shore Friday night.
Edmonton
-
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
-
Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area
It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.
-
Canadian comics and viewing the prairies through the eyes of a bee: new exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Alberta
Two new exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Alberta are featuring the work of Canadian artists from across the country using a variety of artistic mediums.
Windsor
-
Stellantis must end vaccine mandate for auto workers in Windsor, Brampton next week: arbitrator
An arbitrator has ruled Stellantis must lift its vaccine mandate for auto workers in its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants on June 25.
-
Preparing for a water emergency: Windsor, Essex County working together on 'forward thinking infrastructure'
The Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) and Union Water Supply System (UWSS) are working on building an emergency reservoir in case of a water disaster.
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Regina
-
Teen missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park: Moose Jaw RCMP
Moose Jaw RCMP are searching for a missing teen after receiving a report Friday evening of a missing swimmer at Barney’s Beach near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, according to a news release.
-
'It’s not getting simpler': Sask. schools feel inflationary pressure as budget deadline looms
Saskatchewan school boards say they need additional government funding to prevent cuts in the classroom.
-
Local non-profit renovates basketball court at Scott Collegiate
Buckets and Borders, a non-profit organization in Regina, launched the re-opening of the basketball court deemed ‘The Den’ at Scott Collegiate on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Power out to thousands in Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Hydro Ottawa is reporting a major power outage in Nepean. Hydro One is also reporting significant outages to the west and south of Hydro Ottawa territory.
-
Emergency room wait times at Ottawa hospitals among the longest in Ontario
In Ottawa, the average wait time to see a doctor for a first assessment in the emergency room was between 1.8 hours and 3.4 hours in April.
-
Ottawa police ask for help in locating missing woman
Hazel Yearwood was last seen in the area of Montreal Road and Centre Street at around 1:40 p.m. Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Aggressive and confrontational': Man dead after being taken into custody by Saskatoon police
A man is dead after being “aggressive and confrontational” with the Saskatoon Police Service overnight Friday.
-
'Important for us to speak out': Judge allows release of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim's name
An Alberta man hopes the end of a publication ban will help others comprehend the 'horror' of what his brother allegedly experienced in a rural Sask. group home.
-
Man charged in Saskatoon woman's death released, ordered not to contact gang members
A man charged in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death has been released from jail.