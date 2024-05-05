Plane crashes in Quebec's Eastern Townships, pilot injured

An unusual event occurred in Val-des-Sources, in the Eastern Townships, on Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., a plane crashed in the middle of Trois Lacs.

The pilot of the small plane suffered only minor injuries. He was taken to hospital for examination.

The Sûreté du Québec has not opened an investigation as it considers this to be a simple accident, despite its unusual nature. A false manouver by the pilot is believed to be the cause.

Les Trois Lacs is a body of water shared between Val-des-Sources and Wotton, in the Eastern Townships, as well as between Saint-Rémi-de-Tingwick and Tingwick, in Centre-du-Québec.