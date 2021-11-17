MONTREAL -- Police are investigating after an alleged kidnapping attempt led to gunfire at a high school in Laval, Que.

At least four boys, all 17-years-old, were involved in the incident at Curé-Antoine-Labelle high school Tuesday afternoon.

The altercation started when two boys drove into the school parking lot, police say. They were met by two students on foot.

One of the boys in the car stepped out and approached one of the students. Police believe he was trying to kidnap him.

In an attempt to protect his friend, the second student intervened. Both students were beaten, police say.

One of the drivers then pulled out a firearm and shot into the air.

Police say the two drivers got back in their car and drove off before officers arrived at around 3 p.m.

The two boys were brought to hospital with minor injuries.

ONE SUSPECT ARRESTED

Officers say they arrested a suspect at his home in Laval's Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood after tracking the vehicle believed to be involved in the altercation.

-- More details to come