MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to announce in a late-afternoon press conference Wednesday that all regions of Quebec will soon move to the province's "orange" alert level, with the exception of Greater Montreal, which will remain in the red zone.

The Canadian Press confirmed the news with a government source.

Moving from red to orange under the province's COVID-19 rule system means a series of changes. Premier Legault had already hinted that health measures may be eased after the school break, which ends this Friday.

Currently, the more remote regions of Quebec are already orange, while the most populated corridor around Montreal and Quebec City is still red, including the regions of Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, Eastern Townships, Mauricie and Centre-du-Quebec, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Quebec City and the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

The Outaouais region, near Ottawa, was moved to orange late last month.

The situation in some of these currently red regions has stabilized, particularly in Chaudière-Appalaches, which has only 47 active COVID-19 cases right now, compared to the 548 identified in Lanaudière.

For Greater Montreal, however, hopes were already somewhat dashed on Tuesday when Minister of Health Christian Dubé said the epidemiological situation is the most precarious in Montreal, where there are the most cases of variants of the virus.

He hinted it would be a surprise if the Montreal region were deemed able to change the alert level.

Aside from the regional changes, some industries in particular, like spas, also hoping for good news during the premier's press conference.

ORANGE ZONE CHANGES

In Quebec's orange zones, under current rules, the curfew starts at 9:30 p.m. rather than at 8 p.m.

Restaurants and gyms are open, with some restrictions, as are dining rooms in seniors' residences, as well as performance halls and theatres.

Individual sports, in pairs or with the family bubble, are allowed indoors in the orange zone, and outdoor activities can be done in groups of eight, rather than four, as is the case in the red zone.

Gatherings in private places, however, remain forbidden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021.