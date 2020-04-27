MONTREAL -- Air Canada and Transat A.T. seem to be banking on a boost from the Quebec government in order to weather the turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, the two companies modified their registration in the Registre des lobbyistes du Quebec in order to request, in particular, the adoption of “tax measures to promote the retention of workers in employment.”

The companies, which operate the Air Canada Vacations and Transat Holidays agencies, also wish to examine the modification and cancellation policies of travel agencies, “notably in the administration of the Compensation Fund for clients of travel agencies ( FIVAC),” which is administered by the Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC).

Air Canada and Transat A.T. did not comment early Monday afternoon about the changes made to their entry in the register, which are in effect until the end of the year.

In Canada, the aviation sector has not yet been the subject of direct aid measures by the federal government. However, carriers, like other companies, were able to turn to the Ottawa wage subsidy allowing workers to earn 75 per cent of their normal hourly wages, or a maximum of $847 per week.

This notably allowed the parent company of Air Transat and the largest air carrier in the country to recall thousands of employees temporarily laid off due to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2020.