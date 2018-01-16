

CTV Montreal





Some of Montreal-West’s aging infrastructure will be replaced as the city announced an investment of almost $1 million in municipal, provincial and federal funds that will go towards replacing old water pipes on Tuesday.

Each level of government will contribute $285,000 towards the project, for a total of $855,000, which will replace 300 metres of pipes for drinking, waste and storm water.

$570,000 of the money will come from the New Building Canada Fund-Quebec, a joint provincial-federal program dedicated to infrastructure projects.

"I am delighted with the support of the Quebec and Canadian governments for this project, which will allow the municipality to renew its infrastructure and provide essential services to the community,” said Montreal-West Mayor Beny Masella in a statement. “Corresponding to the objectives set by our administration, the new underground facilities will benefit the entire population of Montreal-West.”