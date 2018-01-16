Aging Montreal-West pipes to get $855,000 upgrade
Montreal-West Mayor Beny Masella announced a $855,000 investment of municipal, provincial and federal funds aimed at replacing some of the city's aging water pipes on Jan. 16, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 2:20PM EST
Some of Montreal-West’s aging infrastructure will be replaced as the city announced an investment of almost $1 million in municipal, provincial and federal funds that will go towards replacing old water pipes on Tuesday.
Each level of government will contribute $285,000 towards the project, for a total of $855,000, which will replace 300 metres of pipes for drinking, waste and storm water.
$570,000 of the money will come from the New Building Canada Fund-Quebec, a joint provincial-federal program dedicated to infrastructure projects.
"I am delighted with the support of the Quebec and Canadian governments for this project, which will allow the municipality to renew its infrastructure and provide essential services to the community,” said Montreal-West Mayor Beny Masella in a statement. “Corresponding to the objectives set by our administration, the new underground facilities will benefit the entire population of Montreal-West.”
Latest Montreal News
- Vigil for Fr. Emmett 'Pops' Johns Thursday; funeral and visitation next week
- Longtime PQ MNAs Cloutier, Leger won't seek re-election
- West Island home suffers $15,000 in damage after heating oil runs out
- Ice dancers Virtue, Moir to bear Canada's flag at Winter Olympics
- Aging Montreal-West pipes to get $855,000 upgrade