After the mosque shooting, Aymen Derbali's journey to justice
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 2:45PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 29, 2019 3:43PM EST
During the Quebec City mosque shooting, Aymen Derbali stood in the line of fire, risking his life to protect his fellow worshippers.
After living in a rehab centre, he’s finally home with him family – and new home adapted to his needs thanks to the generosity of strangers.
