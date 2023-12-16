MONTREAL
    • After a sunny Saturday, deluge of rain forecast to end Montreal weekend

    After sunny skies on Saturday, Montrealers and Quebecers in Sherbrooke and elsewhere should expect a deluge of wet weather to end the weekend.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement on Saturday morning, claling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain from Sunday night until Monday evening.

    A weather system bringing mild air and rain will move up the American Eastern Seaboard early next week," the release from ECCC reads. "Mild temperatures will cause the snow cover to melt, which could further contribute to the runoff and raise the water level of some rivers. Fog patches may accompany the rain."

    The statement is in place for the following regions:

    • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area
    • Sherbrooke area
    • Metro Montreal - Laval
    • Vaudreuil area
    • Valleyfield - Beauharnois area

    The rain is forecast to change to snow on Tuesday. 

