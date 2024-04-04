Aeroports de Montreal plans to invest $4B by 2028
Aéroports de Montréal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
In speaking to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal on Thursday, Aéroports de Montréal President and CEO Yves Beauchamp says there is a "race" to be ready to welcome more passengers.
"We have four years to be able to welcome four million more people than today," he said.
Investment plans include adding parking, constructing a new landing stage, improving road access, connecting to the REM and adding a jetty for new satellite gates.
Officials say air travel numbers are up following the pandemic.
Montreal's airport welcomed 21 million passengers in 2023 -- 32.3 per cent more than 2022 and 4.1 per cent more than 2019, before the pandemic.
Ridership is also 8.4 per cent higher than in 2019.
In his speech, Beauchamp insisted that Aéroports de Montréal has sufficient capital to carry out its investments between now and 2028.
"The wheel has started turning again and we will have the necessary resources for our 2028 flight plan," he said.
He also said he is open to turning to private capital for subsequent investments, something the Chamber had asked the federal government to allow during pre-budget consultations.
Beauchamp adds that "larger-scale" investments are planned between now and 2035, "for which new financial tools will be needed."
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 4, 2024.
