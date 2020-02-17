MONTREAL -- A group of protesters on Monday afternoon blocked Sherbrooke Street near McGill University in support of the Wet'suwet'en.

The group, several dozen people, stood opposite the Roddick Gates, the entrance to Mcgill University's downtown campus, blocking Sherbrooke Street. They chanted: "From the mountains to the sea, Wet'suwet'en be free. Respect Indigenous sovereignty."

They also chanted traditional songs and hoisted signs declaring their support for the Wet'suwet'en.

The demonstration started around 4 p.m. and ended just after 5 p.m.

The protest echoed others across the country. In Toronto on Monday, a large group of people marched through the city in support of the Wet'suwet'en. Indigenous demonstrators have also blocked train lines across the country, halting rail traffic.

The groups are demonstrating in support of the Wet'suwet'en, an Indigenous community in Northern British Columbia, whose heridetary chiefs object to the passage of a natural gas pipeline through their traditional, unceded, territory.

This is a developing story that will be updated.