MONTREAL -- Quebec added 436 new COVID-19 cases to the tally on Wednesday, as coronavirus infections continue to rise in Quebec.

There are now 3,117 active cases in Quebec.

The province also added one new death, which occurred before August 11.

On Wednesday, the ministry of health corrected the total number of deaths to 11,278 (including the new death reported today). The total was 11,242 a day earlier, but the ministry said the additional 35 deaths were attributable to "catch-up in the entry of deaths that occurred before March 21, 2021 in the Mauricie-Center-du-Québec region."

There are now 88 people in hospital, with the number of people receiving care remaining stable since the previous day.

There is one more person in the intensive care unit, however, for a total of 28.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 382,755 people have caught the virus. Of those, 368,360 have recovered, an increase of 254 since Tuesday.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Over the last 24 hours, 41,426 vaccine doses were administered to the public, for a total of 11,955,029 doses in the arms of Quebecers.

In total, 85 per cent of Quebecers above the age of 12 have received their first dose, while 74 per cent have their second. In both categories, the 18-29-year-olds have the lowest rate of vaccination, at 74 and 56 per cent, respectively.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Of the 3,117 active cases, 1,146 of them are in Montreal -- the most of any region in Quebec. In total, 135,531 people are known to have caught the virus in the city.

Next is Monteregie (470 active, 52,442 total), Laval (455 active, 32,801 total), and Lanaudiere (240 active, 24,535 total).