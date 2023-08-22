Accused in Quebec daycare bus crash that killed two kids has case postponed

The court case of a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare has once again been postponed.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a city bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children.

The 51-year-old former city bus driver was charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The case has been postponed several times and today the judge put off the case once more, to Sept. 26, after the Crown said it needed more time for the disclosure of evidence.

St-Amand was judged fit to stand trial on Feb. 24 following a psychiatric evaluation in the weeks after his arraignment.

A separate evaluation that assessed St-Amand's mental state at the time of the alleged crime -- and whether the accused should be held criminally responsible -- was sealed by a judge in April.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 22, 2023