MONTREAL -- A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed Wednesday night in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded after 911 calls came in about a fight around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday behind the Dairy Queen near Lacordaire Blvd. and Couture Blvd in the Saint-Leonard borough.

21 y/o man stabbed during a fight at 11:45p.m. Wednesday in the Dairy Queen drive-through near Lacordaire Blvd. and Couture Blvd. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/rINSnMcSZU — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) September 17, 2020

Police found the victim, who was rushed to the hospital with a slash to the upper body.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the victim's condition has stabilized, but he is not cooperating with police.

All suspects had fled by the time police arrived on the scene, and police officers are reviewing surveillance video in the area.

"We got some footage, but we don't have any suspects," said Brabant.

An investigation is continuing.