MONTREAL -- A young man has died after a night ride with friends in the back of a pick-up, in Saint-Zenon, about two hours north of Montreal in the Lanaudiere region.

The 24-year-old man fell from the moving vehicle for an unknown reason.

Emergency services responded to the road heading towards Lac Saint Stanislas at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim was unconscious when provincial police officers from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) arrived at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been disclosed.

According to preliminary information from the investigation, four people were in the vehicle, including two in the box.

Investigators have ruled out the use of alcohol or drugs to explain the fatal accident.

It should be noted that it is illegal to transport passengers in the box of a pick-up, as in this case.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2020.