A woman should be made president of the National Assembly, says Quebec solidaire
A woman should preside over Quebec's National Assembly this fall, according to Québec solidaire (QS), which is formally requesting Premier François Legault to make it so.
Only one woman has been president of the National Assembly in Quebec's history: Parti Québecois (PQ) member Louise Harel in 2002, 20 years ago.
Speaking to The Canadian Press, QS co-spokesperson Manon Massé said it's high time "to arrive at the 21st century."
"There are more women than ever in the National Assembly. Can we shake this institution and say, 'Let's try with a president to see what more can be done?'"
The Oct. 3 election went down in history as that with the most women ever elected to the National Assembly: 58.
François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) alone had 41 women elected, 21 of whom already have parliamentary experience.
"The talents of bringing people together, [...] making Parliament work, that's not gendered. But would a feminist eye make it so that there are practices that we would accept less? It is possible," said Massé.
"What I do know is that in 2022, a woman president of the Quebec National Assembly seems to me the right thing to do."
The president, who is elected by the Assembly, is tasked with administering its services and directing its work.
They must maintain the confidence of parliamentarians when presiding over debates, and should ensure that all MNAs, regardless of political affiliation, have a voice.
The last person to hold this position was the CAQ's François Paradis, who chose not to seek re-election in the last election.
A STRONG SIGNAL
Manon Massé hopes this change of guard would be used to "offer women a model of leadership."
She points out that only 23 per cent of assembly and chamber presidents are women across the globe. That number climbs to 30 per cent in America.
"What message are we sending? That parliamentarianism, democracy, is a man's business?" she questioned. "Quebec is really ready to have models of women who hold positions like these."
If Legault puts a female candidate forward, it will send a strong signal that women have their role "in the highest places," according to Massé.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 13, 2022.
