A woman is in critical condition after being hit while walking by a pickup truck
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 7:25AM EDT
file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal
SAINT-AMBROISE, QUE. -- A woman was seriously injured Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Saint-Ambroise, Saguenay, about two-and-a-half hours north of Quebec City.
The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 172.
The woman, in her 40s, was walking when she was hit by a pickup truck.
She was transported to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.
The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has opened an investigation to try to understand the circumstances that led to this tragedy.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 30, 2021.