SAINT-AMBROISE, QUE. -- A woman was seriously injured Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Saint-Ambroise, Saguenay, about two-and-a-half hours north of Quebec City.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 172.

The woman, in her 40s, was walking when she was hit by a pickup truck.

She was transported to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has opened an investigation to try to understand the circumstances that led to this tragedy.