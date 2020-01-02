LAVAL -- A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 16-year-old was expected to be charged after a fatal stabbing in a park north of Montreal.

Laval police said Thursday the victim died in hospital after the altercation on Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Genevieve Major said the suspect was treated for minor injuries at a hospital before being questioned by investigators.

She said the boy was expected to be arraigned by telephone and would remain in the custody of the province's youth protection service.

She said authorities recommended a charge of second-degree murder, but it would be up to the province's director of criminal prosecutions to decide.

Police said a fight broke out among a group of youth for an unknown reason around 8 p.m. Wednesday, prompting neighbours in the largely residential area to call 911.

Investigators set up a perimeter and combed the area with a canine unit and crime-scene technicians.

Neither the victim or the suspect were known to police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.