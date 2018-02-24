

CTV Montreal





Russell Goldberg holds a 250-page album showcasing hundreds of men around the world who wear his suits – “celebrities” by both society’s definition, and his own.

“When I say celebrities, I’m not talking about a movie star—I’m talking about mainly my customers. They’re all movie stars to me,” Goldberg recounted.

Flipping through the pages, cut and pasted with photos spanning the decades, are to Goldberg a reminder of his success; of the business he tailor-made for himself 65 years ago.

His clients include former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his son Ben, international politicians, and corporate giants.

The shop opened its doors in 1950, when Goldberg returned from serving in the Navy.

“I started working at the age of 14, and I knew form the beginning I have to learn the business so I can be on my own – and that’s exactly what happened,” he said.

Today, at $3500 a suit, Russell’s is one of the only tailors in Montreal where suits are made in-house.

Goldberg attributes his success to word of mouth. At 92, he comes in six days a week to personally greet his customers, and has no plans to retire.

“As far as I’m concerned, my last day will be my last day on Earth—because I don’t want to stay home,” he said.

But when he’s ready, longtime friend – now colleague – Paolo Cioffi will be standing by.

“He’s a very loveable guy, actually. He’s a very good person and he’s a good person,” Cioffi explained.

These sales techniques worked on CJAD 800 broadcaster Aaron Rand, who met Russell at the gym.

In the years following their impromptu run-in, Rand would have shirts custom-made every year for his birthday.

“’I’ll make you a birthday shirt,’ which is such a nice thing to do,” Rand explained. “Once you’re there, he kind of sold me up – but he’s very good at it, very low pressure, very low-key, and he’s just a great guy.”

“In the end you want him to make you a shirt, he doesn’t have to sell anymore,” Rand said.