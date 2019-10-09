

Staff, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Atkins subsidiary of engineering giant SNC-Lavalin has been awarded a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation's (GDOT) Office of Traffic Operations worth up to $20 million USD over three years.

Under the agreement announced Wednesday, Atkins will act as a senior consultant and provide regional on-call safety design services to the department's Office of Traffic Operations.

The Atkins teams will complete traffic engineering (TE) studies, road safety audits (RSAs), concept reports, designing and surveying. Additionally, the team will support safety improvement projects, providing engineering services for sight distance improvements, intersection realignments, turn lane additions, pedestrian accommodations, restricted crossing U-turns (R-CUTs) and roundabouts.

The contract provides two options for a one-year extension.

Since 2003, Atkins has won five consecutive on-call contracts from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for safety projects in various districts.

"We have managed and delivered safety projects with GDOT and their traffic operations staff for the last 16 years," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America, SNC-Lavalin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.