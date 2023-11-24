MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A marine park is in the making between Anticosti Island and the Mingan Archipelago

    Ottawa and Quebec have announced their intention to protect the waters near a picturesque territory in the Gulf of St. Lawrence that was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and his provincial counterpart, Benoit Charette, said today they're taking the first steps toward creating a protected marine park off Anticosti Island.

    They say the proposed site, stretching north from the island to the Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve, is home to marine mammals -- including the endangered North Atlantic right whale -- as well as colonies of seabirds and important fish populations.

    Anticosti Island was added in September to the United Nations' list of places with outstanding universal value to humanity, and it is said to contain the best-preserved fossil record of marine life covering 10 million years of Earth history.

    Charette says the process of creating the marine park could take several years and will include consultations with local and regional authorities, research groups and Indigenous communities.

    Charette and Guilbeault say the park will help their governments meet the target set last year at a Montreal global biodiversity summit of protecting 30 per cent of land and water by 2030.

     
    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 24, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News