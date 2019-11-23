MONTREAL -- A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street Saturday night.

A 72-year-old man was driving south on l'Assomption Blvd. around 5:30 p.m. when he hit the young man crossing on Rue de Marseille.

The pedestrian sustained a serious head injury SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture said was not life-threatening and was transported to the hospital.

The driver did not sustain any injuries and declined a medical transport.

Investigators do not suspect that speed or alcohol were factors in the accident.