

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in LaSalle Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m.

Montreal police responded to a call about a shooting on Bedard Street between Dollard and Clement in LaSalle and found the man shot in the upper body and in critical condition.

"Paramedics tried to help him, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

He was pronounced dead at 8:40 a.m.

Dubuc said there is more than one suspect based on statements obtained from witnesses.

Police have cordoned off Bedard at Dollard.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated.