MONTREAL -- A man in his 40s is in critical condition after being stabbed early Saturday morning at Bar La Chope in Chateauguay.

Chateauguay Police reported that officers were called to the establishment on rue Principale at around 1:10 a.m.

The man was hospitalized and remained in critical condition Saturday, according to Constable Nadia Grondin.

She said the victim was stabbed after an altercation.

A 31-year-old man turned himself in to Montreal Police and was arrested Saturday evening.

The report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.