QUEBEC CITY -- A 65-year-old man from Bonaventure lost his life on Saturday night during a snowmobile ride in Gaspesie, Quebec.

He was the last of a convoy of three snowmobiles travelling on a trail 30 kilometres north of New Richmond.

"It was a group of three snowmobiles following each other on a trail and, at a certain point, the last snowmobile with two occupants was lost to the rest of the group," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Helene St-Pierre.

There were two occupants on the last snowmobile which crasjed. At approximately 8 p.m., emergency services received a distress call from one of these two people.

"The two occupants of this snowmobile, a man and a woman, suffered significant injuries and unfortunately the man's death was noted a little later," said St-Pierre.

There is no fear for the life of the woman who was also taken to the hospital. It was the latter who had alerted the police.

An officer specializing in collision investigation was dispatched to the scene. The SQ investigation is continuing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021.