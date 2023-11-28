A day of tributes for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay as thousands attend national memorial
The unprecedented outpouring of love for the late Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will culminate Tuesday evening in a national tribute ceremony before thousands of spectators at Montreal's Bell Centre.
The ceremony, organized jointly by the artist's family and the Quebec government, will be secular and closed to the media, although it is expected to be broadcast live on social media.
Earlier in the day, MNAs from all four parties rose in the National Assembly to acknowledge the singer's contribution to Quebec society, following the tabling of a motion by the Parti Québécois to recognize, among other things, his "exceptional contribution to Quebec song and its recognition abroad."
"I know politicians aren't your favourite people," acknowledged Québec solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal.
"But I promise one thing: there's not a day goes by when I and my colleagues here won't be working to make Quebec a country that fights against inequality," she added.
For his part, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre-Plamondon called on Quebecers to "implement what he sang."
"Let's take care of our world. Let's leave the planet better than we found it. Let's be proud of Quebec and stand up for it," he said.
A photo and flowers are shown on the stage during an event paying tribute to the late Karl Tremblay, lead singer with Les Cowboys Fringants, in Montreal, Tuesday, November 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Liberal leader Marc Tanguay spoke of how Cowboys Fringants' songs have touched his personal life as a member of the "Passe-Partout generation" and said he was particularly moved by the song "Les étoiles filantes."
"I'll always remember one evening in 2004, I'm in my car, it's the end of the day. (...) I have a new job, a new house, Élisabeth our oldest was born in January of this year, and I hear Karl Tremblay's voice on the radio," he recalled, reciting lyrics from the song.
Coalistion Avenir Québec (CAQ) MNA Samuel Poulin also took the floor to say how much the group had also left its mark on the younger generation.
"As a young man, as a young woman, he reflected our anguish, our pain, our questioning. He was also a lamplighter in the doubts that life puts in our path."
A minute's silence was then observed in the Salon bleu.
Premier François Legault will attend the national tribute ceremony at the Bell Centre on Tuesday evening in front of several thousand Quebecers. Legault is scheduled to address journalists before the ceremony.
Tickets for the event sold out in just a few minutes last week.
Karl Tremblay passed away on Nov. 15 after battling prostate cancer for several years. Until recently, the band had been performing but had announced the postponement of their many shows scheduled for the fall.
Although Quebecers had been aware of his diagnosis since 2022, his death sent shockwaves across the province.
The flag at the National Assembly was flown at half-mast all day Tuesday on the central tower of the Parliament Building. The Samuel-de-Champlain bridge will also be illuminated in blue and white throughout the evening in tribute to the singer.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 28, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calling on 'unelected' Senate to 'immediately' pass farm fuels carbon tax bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for MPs to call on senators to 'immediately' pass a bill that would exempt certain farm fuels from the carbon price.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years for financial fraud after victims angrily confront him in court By Jeffrey Collins
For years, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh looked his anguished clients in the eyes and promised to help them with their medical bills, their suffering or simply to survive. Then he stole most, if not all, of what he won for many of them.
Liberals 'committed' to pharmacare, looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has 'been committed' but is looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed with its promised pharmacare bill.
High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil-fuel-free transatlantic crossing from London to NY
The first commercial airliner to cross the Atlantic on a purely high-fat, low-emissions fuel flew Tuesday from London to New York in a step toward achieving what supporters called 'jet zero.'
Toronto
-
Thousands stolen from bank and wireless customers in fraud scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly impersonated customers at wireless stores and banks in order to steal from them.
-
Torontonians might pay more for water and waste collection next year. Here's how much it could cost us
Torontonians may have to pay more for services like water and garbage collection next year.
-
Woman sustains burns in encampment fire in Fort York
A woman suffered burns after a fire broke out at an encampment in the city’s Fort York neighbourhood Tuesday evening.
Atlantic
-
Halifax budget meeting focuses on proposed 9.7 per cent property tax hike
The city of Halifax held it’s first budget meeting Tuesday after staff recommended a property tax increase of 9.7 per cent to make up for a revenue shortfall of $68.7 million dollars.
-
2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with assault after airport altercation
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.
London
-
'Could have been worse,' say police following school bus crash
An Ornge air ambulance carried an injured student to a London, Ont. hospital after a school bus slid into a ditch and crashed into a driveway near Wingham, Ont. Tuesday morning, injuring three of the seven students on board.
-
Crown wraps up its case at Robert Charnock murder trial
The Crown completed its case at the second-degree murder trial of 42-year-old Robert Charnock Tuesday at the London, Ont. courthouse after calling a doctor from the St. Thomas psychiatric hospital.
-
Fatal house fire in Kincardine being investigated by Ontario Fire Marshal
Fire and Emergency Services from both Kincardine and Tiverton responded to a house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Kincardine Nov. 24.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Fraudsters prey on Robinson-Huron Treaty members, offering ‘direct deposit’ of $10B settlement
Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police has received an alert from the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund about a new fraud targeting its members.
Calgary
-
Full parole granted to SUV passenger convicted in Calgary police officer's death
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.
-
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly Ogden Road crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in a Monday crash that killed one person.
-
Alberta announces $30M to address high student enrolment, ATA calls it a 'drop in the bucket'
Alberta's government announced an additional $30 million in funding Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year to better address enrolment growth, but advocates for teachers say that won't be enough.
Kitchener
-
Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway
There was a rescue in Kitchener, Ont. after a pig somehow got loose on a busy highway.
-
At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton were closed for at least four hours Tuesday after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions.
-
Caught on camera: Kitten stolen from Waterloo pet store
A Waterloo pet store is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a 10-week-old kitten named Crosby.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after small plane crashes near B.C.-Alberta border
A small plane crash in rural B.C. near the Alberta border has claimed the life of a local pilot, according to RCMP.
-
B.C. teacher convicted of sexual exploitation banned from the profession for life
A B.C. high school teacher has been handed a lifetime ban from the profession after he was convicted of sexual exploitation, according to the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.
-
Vancouver City Hall steps up security for council meetings
Security for council meetings at Vancouver City Hall has been stepped up, at least in part because of an increase in harassment, threats and violence directed at elected officials.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton school boards welcome temporary change to funding formula, but want permanent fix for growing populations
The Alberta government announced on Tuesday $30 million more for schools, which some say isn't enough to keep up with the growth they're undergoing.
-
6.6%: Edmonton approves tax hike of about $17/month for average homeowner
Property tax bills won't be as high as initially feared – thanks to some modest hacking and slashing by city councillors – but Edmontonians will still have to pay more next year.
-
Ex-Edson, Alta., teacher pleads guilty to child sex crime
A former teacher has admitted to a sex crime involving a child.
Windsor
-
'Let's go somewhere safer': The ironic death of a Mississauga man in Windsor
The parents of Jason Pantlitz-Solomon are now able to speak freely about the tragic loss of their son.
-
Windsor ranks bottom 10 on list of Great Lakes regions for median income
When it comes to making money across the Great Lakes region, newly-published data from the Fraser Institute shows Windsor, Ont., ranks as one of the least favourable places to do so.
-
Students surprise downtown organizations with hand knit winter wear
Kelly Koren has done kind deeds for those struggling with homelessness in the past.
Regina
-
Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was a mistake.
-
Sask. worker fired after submitting order from 'QAnon queen' gets his job back
A Saskatchewan labour arbitrator has ordered a Regina-based company to reinstate two employees who were fired for refusing to follow its COVID-19 policy.
-
Filmmakers honoured at 10th annual Saskatchewan Independent Film Awards
Many filmmakers across the province were celebrated over the weekend at the 10th annual Saskatchewan Independent Film Awards (SFIA).
Ottawa
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
-
Driver, 52, dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash west of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.
-
Event centres in Ottawa seeing more and bigger Christmas parties this year
'Tis the season for office Christmas parties and holiday banquet events. Event spaces throughout the city are busy hosting more and larger events this year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon seniors in shock after getting massive power bill
A retired Saskatoon couple says they're being forced to scale back Christmas after they received a bill from SaskPower for almost ten times more than usual.
-
Saskatoon city council approves $8M increase to police spending
City councillors approved an $8 million increase in spending next year for the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
See Saskatoon police catch an escaped cow
Saskatoon police responded to an unusual call where they were confronted with an escaped cow.