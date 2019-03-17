Featured Video
A beautiful day in store for the 196th St. Patrick's Day Parade, but bundle up, Environment Canada says
Young members of the crowd take in the annual Saint Patrick's parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 9:15AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 17, 2019 10:18AM EDT
The snow may not have melted yet, but Montrealers can expect to see a lot of green on Sunday.
If you're planning on staking out the sidelines for the 196th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, you'll want to wear both clovers and thick clothing.
Despite spring-like blue skies and sunshine, temperatures will hover just below zero degrees, according to Environment Canada.
With the windchill some 300,000 parade attendees in downtown Montreal could be exposed temperatures reaching -13 degrees.
Some clouds are expected to move in by afternoon.
How to get there
The weekend closure of the Turcot interchange may make travelling downtown more difficult than usual, but this should not discourage families from attending, according to the organizer of the event, the Irish Societies of Montreal.
Its spokesman, Ken Quinn, encourages spectators to turn to public transportation to get to the parade.
Parade Route
This year's parade will begin at its usual spot on Fort and Saint Catherine Street at noon.
The journey this year shortened due to road work currently underway in the area, and will end at Metcalfe St.
This year's parade includes over 30 floats and more than 2,500 participants. Fifteen marching bands, some travelling from Ontario, will also make their way along the downtown stretch with drumlines and trumpeters.
Approximately 300 volunteers and cadets will provide on-site security.
