Police say a 76-year-old driver plowed into four cars in Bordeaux-Cartierville Friday afternoon, one of which struck two pedestrians, including a ten-year-old girl.

Montreal police say a 911 call was placed at about 4 p.m. for a multi-car collision at de Salaberry St. and l'Acadie Blvd.

They say the woman was heading east on de Salaberry at l'Acadie Blvd. when it appears she sped up and struck two cars at Frigon St. She didn't stop there; she hit a third car at Pasteur St. That car was pushed off course and struck two people on the sidewalk: a man in his 60s and a girl of about 10 years old. The man suffered only minor injuries. The girl sustained severe injuries to her face and upper body, but is expected to survive.

The 76-year-old driver then went on to strike a fourth vehicle on Salaberry St.

Drivers in two of the four cars implicated were also slightly injured.

Police say it's possible she mistook her gas pedal for the brake. They say it's too early to determine if any criminal acts took place.