JOLIETTE, QUE. -- A serious collision occurred early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Brassard Blvd. and Champoux Rd. in the municipality of St. Paul in Lanaudière, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a 20-year-old motorist lost control of his vehicle and collided with an oncoming tanker truck.

The driver was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital in critical condition where his life is feared.

The driver of the tanker truck, a man in his 50's, was not injured.

A Collision Investigation Patroller was dispatched to the scene to understand the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the event.

Police believe that road conditions may have been a factor. The investigation is ongoing.