An 85-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a car at the corner of Jean-Talon St. and de Lorimier Ave. on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the call, which was placed at 4:30 p.m.

The woman was heading eastbound on Jean-Talon and crossing de Lorimier, while the driver was on Jean-Talon heading westbound and turning north onto de Lorimier when the collision took place.

“The impact wasn’t at high speed, it was at low speed,” said Montreal police spokesperson Emmanuel Couture. “Alcohol was not involved in this collision.”

Collision experts investigated the scene. The intersection is open to traffic.