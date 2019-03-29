Featured Video
85-year-old woman fatally struck by car at de Lorimier and Jean-Talon
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 7:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2019 8:20PM EDT
An 85-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a car at the corner of Jean-Talon St. and de Lorimier Ave. on Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the call, which was placed at 4:30 p.m.
The woman was heading eastbound on Jean-Talon and crossing de Lorimier, while the driver was on Jean-Talon heading westbound and turning north onto de Lorimier when the collision took place.
“The impact wasn’t at high speed, it was at low speed,” said Montreal police spokesperson Emmanuel Couture. “Alcohol was not involved in this collision.”
Collision experts investigated the scene. The intersection is open to traffic.
Latest Montreal News
- 85-year-old woman fatally struck by car at de Lorimier and Jean-Talon
- 'Toddlers get into anything': Doctor sounds alarm after Tylenol overdose
- Top stories this week: Teen's fatal infection, Anjou councillor's comments, Kirkland break-in
- Man accused of stealing zoo animals found dead in church parking lot: police
- Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov done at Miami Open