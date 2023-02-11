80-year-old man in hospital after being struck by car in Lasalle

An 80-year-old man was hit by a car and injured Saturday afternoon in Montreal's Lasalle borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Newman Boulevard and Lapierre Street.

Police believe the driver, a woman in her 20s, was travelling north on Lapierre and turned west onto Newman when she collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries. His life is not in danger.

Newman Boulevard was closed in the west direction between Lapierre and Thierry Streets while investigators gathered more information.